Warrior Met Coal (HCC +9.8% ) surges on news that it plans to $350M in senior secured notes in a private offering to pay a special $600M cash dividend.

Based on 53.44M shares outstanding as of July 31, the special dividend would equal $11.23/share, MarketWatch reports.

S&P rates HCC's proposed debt at junk-level rating of B-, saying its rating is characterized by the company's "narrow production base, low cash costs and volatile earnings owing to price an volume swings for metallurgical coal."