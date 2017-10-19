Investors react to weakness at Unilever and Nestle

Unilever (UN, UL) is down 6% after showing weak volume across different geographic regions in Q3.

Analysts are pointing to the weak performance of the personal care business and were underwhelmed with the revenue guidance.

Coupled with Nestle's (OTCPK:NSRGY) expectations for weaker sales, the Unilever report is tilting sentiment in the consumer goods sector, including personal care products and food names.

Notable decliners include Colgate-Palmolive (CL -1.3% ), L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY -1.1% ), Edgewell Personal Care (EPC -2.4% ), Kimberly-Clark (KMB -1% ), General Mills (GIS -1.1% ), ConAgra Brands (CAG -1.3% ) and Procter & Gamble (PG -1.3% ).