Sprint -0.6% as Macquarie cuts to Neutral on merger uncertainty

Sprint (NYSE:S) is 0.6% lower this morning after a downgrade at Macquarie, which sees little upside due to uncertainty around a potential merger with T-Mobile.

The firm is disappointed with reports that Sprint owner SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) might take market price and just 40-50% ownership of the combined entity, vs. a time when reports circulated about many more suitors for Sprint.

Not only are regulatory issues a threat to the deal (a worry also expressed by SunTrust), but deal synergies would take years to realize, analyst Amy Yong writes (h/t Bloomberg). She's lowered her rating to Neutral from Outperform.

Yong trimmed Sprint's price target to $8 from $9, implying 14% upside.