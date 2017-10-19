Prometic's Ryplazim nabs Priority Status in Canada for plasminogen deficiency

Health Canada designates Prometic Life Sciences' (OTCQX:PFSCF) plasminogen replacement therapy Ryplazim for Priority Review for the treatment of patients with plasminogen deficiency.

Plasminogen is a protein that plays a key role in wound healing, cell migration, tissue remodeling, angiogenesis and embryogenesis. The most common condition associated with plasminogen deficiency is an inflammatory condition of the eye called ligneous conjunctivitis, characterized by thick woody growths on the conjunctiva (membrane that covers the front of the eye and lines the inside of the eyelids). If left untreated, it could lead to corneal damage and blindness.

Priority Review status shortens the review clock to 180 days from the standard 300 days.

