Oppenheimer sees speed advantage for Adidas

Oppenheimer doesn't think Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) is done making gains as it shakes up the athletic apparel sector with technology-driven production innovation.

In particular, analysts Anna Andreeva and Samantha Lanman point to the speed that Adidas can bring new products to market with the use of its Speedfactory facilities.

They note that Adidas is ahead of the curve with 20% of production already on a less than 45 day lead time compared to an estimate on Nike of only a single-digit percentage of production under the same time frame.