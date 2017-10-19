Dynavax launches study to identify the best dose of inhaled DV281 for combo study with PD-1 inhibitor in lung cancer; shares up 2%

|About: Dynavax Technologies C... (DVAX)|By:, SA News Editor

Dynavax (DVAX +1.7%) initiates a 24-subject, open-label Phase 1b dose escalation study to identify the optimum dose of inhaled toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist DV281 in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The most effective dose will be used in an expansion phase where it will be evaluated with a PD-1 inhibitor (e.g., Merck's Keytruda).

The company says it specifically formulated DV281 for inhalation to facilitate the delivery of a TLR9 agonist to lung tumors, not easily accessible via intratumoral injection.