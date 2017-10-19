Lyft announces $1B funding round led by Alphabet

Lyft (Private:LYFT) announces that Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) leads a $1B financing round for the ride-hailing company.

The new round brings Lyft’s total valuation to $11B.

Alphabet’s financing comes from CapitalG, its growth investment fund. CapitalG’s David Lawee will join Lyft’s board.

The funding is another blow to Uber, which was chummy with the tech giant before a trade secret lawsuit came between Uber and Alphabet’s Waymo arm.

