Vale tallies record quarterly iron ore production in Q3

Vale (VALE -1% ) says its Q3 iron ore production rose to a new quarterly record, helped by a ramp-up at its S11D mine.

Vale says iron ore output rose 3.3% Y/Y to 95.1M metric tons, boosted by record quarterly production in its northern system which includes the Carajas, Serra Leste and S11D mines, where production jumped 16% to 45M metric tons.

The miner maintains its full-year forecast for total iron ore production at the lower end of a range of 360M-380M tons.

Vale also reports that its remaining preferential shareholders voted to accept a plan obliging them to convert their shares into a single stock class, finalizing a process intended to improve corporate governance.