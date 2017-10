Aevi perks up 13% on insider activity

Thinly traded nano cap Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX +12.5% ) jumps on a 9x surge in volume in apparent response to Form 4 filings after the close yesterday disclosing stock purchases by insiders.

CEO Michael Cola: 119,047 shares at $1.26.

CSO Garry Neil, M.D.: 75,000 shares at $1.26.

Director Eugene Bauer: 19,841 shares at $1.26.

Director Alastair Clemow: 19,841 shares at $1.26.

Director Barbara Duncan: 59,524 shares at $1.26.

Director Wilbur Gantz: 39,683 shares at $1.26.

Director Joseph Grano: 39,683 shares at $1.26.

Director Sol Barer: 421,032 shares at $1.26.