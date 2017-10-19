Vestas to build first large-scale battery storage project for wind, solar

Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY -1.7% ) says it will help to build the world’s first utility-scale project that uses battery technology to store power from both wind and solar sources.

Vestas will deliver the technology for the 60.2 MW Kennedy Energy Park phase I that will be built in Australia's Queensland state, and aims to lower the cost of renewable energy production and help secure a steady supply of renewable power to the grid regardless of weather conditions.