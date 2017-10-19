Activist shareholders eye meeting with Chevron on Myanmar rights

Shareholder activists say they plan to meet with Chevron (CVX +0.2% ) next week to request the company use its influence with the government of Myanmar to press for a resolution of ethnic violence that has led to a refugee crisis.

Joshua Brockwell of activist investor Azzad Asset Management says his firm is “growing increasingly concerned over the lack of a constructive response" from CVX on its requests to consider cutting ties with “governments complicit in genocide," and says it may file a shareholder resolution for CVX’s next annual meeting.

CVX's projects in the country include a minority interest in natural gas production and a pipeline.