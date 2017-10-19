USPTO rejects Incyte's challenge to Concert Pharma patent; shares up 5%

Thinly traded micro cap Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE +4.8% ) perks up on more than double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 271K shares, in apparent response to the news that the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) has rejected Incyte's (INCY -1% ) petition for inter partes review of Concert's patent covering deuterated derivatives of ruxolitinib (Jakafi).

Incyte challenged the patent on the basis of prior art, meaning the information supporting the patent was publicly available beforehand which would invalidate the originality of the patent.