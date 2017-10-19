Pluristem's PLX-R18 cell therapy an Orphan Drug in U.S. for acute radiation syndrome; shares ahead 2%

The FDA designates Pluristem Therapeutics' (PSTI +2% ) cell therapy PLX-R18 an Orphan Drug for the treatment of acute radiation syndrome.

PLX-R18 is designed to treat bone marrow that is unable to produce enough blood cells, a result of acute radiation exposure as well as other causes (e.g., chemo).

A Phase 1 study in patients with incomplete bone marrow recovery following hematopoietic cell transplant is currently is in process.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.