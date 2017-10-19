Dominion sells home services unit to U.K.'s HomeServe

Dominion Energy (D +1.1% ) agrees to sell its home repair services business, which has 500K customers across 16 states, to U.K. home repairs provider HomeServe (OTC:HMSVF, OTC:HMSVY).

Financial terms are not provided, but HomeServe says it plans to raise up to £125M ($165M) in a share placing to fund the deal, which has an enterprise value of $143M.

Upon completion of the deal, HomeServe says it will have expanded to service 3.6M customers with 5.8M repair plans in the continental U.S. and Canada through 500-plus municipal and utility partnerships.