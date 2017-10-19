Corindus Vascular slips 11% on bearish CLIFFSIDE report

Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS -11.2% ) is under pressure in apparent response to a bearish report by CLIFFSIDE Research that rates the stock a Strong Sell with a $0.46 (59% downside risk) price target.

The main thesis is the lack of value-add of its CorPath system, saying it cannot perform ~80% of complex PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention) procedures on its own and an alternative solution, called Zero-Gravity, costing a fraction of CorPath, provides equivalent radiation protection and relieves physicians of orthopedic strain and fatigue. It points out that only 51 CorPath systems have been installed over the past five years.