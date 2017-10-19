Consumer Reports talks auto reliability

Consumer Reports posts result from its annual survey of automobile owners.

The models listed as the most reliable include the Kia Niro, Lexus ES, Lexus GS, Audi Q3, Toyota RAV4, Lexus IS, Toyota Prius V, Toyota Prius C, Infiniti Q70 and the Subaru BRZ/Toyota 86 combo.

Rating as the least reliable are the Chevrolet Camaro, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Jaguar F-Pace, GMC Acadia, Fiat 500, Ford Focus, Ford Fiesta, Volvo XC90, Cadillac Escalade and Tesla Model X.

Overall brand rankings: (1) Toyota, (2) Lexus, (3) Kia, (4) Audi, (5) BMW, (6) Subaru, (7) Infiniti, (8) Buick, (9) Honda, (10) Hyundai, (11) Nissan, (12) Mazda, (13) Porsche, (14) Mercedes-Benz, (15) Ford.

Automaker stocks: OTCPK:HYMLF, TM, HMC, TTM, TSLA, TM, OTCPK:MZDAY, F, GM, FCAU, OTCPK:FUJHY, OTCPK:MZDAY,OTCPK:VLKAY, OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:BMWYY.