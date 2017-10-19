Chevron suspends Kurdistan operations as tensions escalate

Chevron (CVX +0.2% ) says it is temporarily suspending its operations in Iraqi Kurdistan amid a sharp rise in tensions after the federal government in Baghdad moved into the city of Kirkuk and recaptured nearby oilfields that the Kurds seized in 2014.

CVX has stopped drilling on an exploration block, WSJ reports, although the company has yet to start pumping oil since moving into Kurdistan in 2012, striking a deal with the semi-autonomous Kurdish government that angered Iraq’s central government.

Russia's Rosneft yesterday said it would double down on its Kurdistan commitment, promising to invest $400M in five oil blocks in the region.