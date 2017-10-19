Bitcoin ETF coming at some point

"Once a derivative is launched, a bitcoin ETF will follow,” says DRW Holdings' Don Wilson, speaking at the Futures Industry Association annual conference. "That's the common wisdom."

And derivatives are on the way. LedgerX this summer gained CFTC approval to offer options, while futures could be created either later this year or early next.

A bitcoin ETF is a different animal, and the SEC earlier this year rejected such a proposal from the Winklevoss brothers (Pending:COIN).

Related tickers: OTCPK:BTSC, OTCPK:BTCS, OTCQX:GBTC, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCQB:MGTI, OTC:BITCF