NJ AG goes after high-prescribing doctor on Insys Therapeutics' speakers bureau

New Jersey Attorney General Chris Porrino is seeking to revoke the license of Dr. Kenneth Sun, a Phillipsburg-based pain management specialist, over what he calls "indiscriminately prescribing" Subsys (fentanyl) over 775 times from 2012 through 2016.

Dr. Sun was allegedly paid more than $136K from Subsys maker Insys Therapeutics (INSY +0.8% ) for speaking engagements and consulting services.

Mr. Porrino's office filed suit against the company several weeks ago accusing it of consumer fraud and violating the state's False Claims Act.

Previously: New Jersey AG jumps on the Insys-suing bandwagon with four-court lawsuit (Oct. 5)