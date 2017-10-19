Immune Design's G100 an Orphan Drug in Europe for follicular lymphoma; shares continue slide over late-stage study of CMB305, down 14%

The European Commission designates Immune Design's (IMDZ -13.7% ) G100 (glucopyranosyl lipid A), a Toll-like Receptor-4 (TLR4) agonist, an Orphan Drug for the treatment of follicular lymphoma.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in Europe is a 10-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

Shares continue to sell off in apparent reaction to the timeline of its Phase 3 study of cancer vaccine candidate CMB305, shedding ~49% of their value this week.

Previously: Immune Design continues freefall, down 20% (Oct. 18)