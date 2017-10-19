Target accelerates store remodel plan

Target (TGT +0.7% ) is opening 12 new small-format store in the U.S. this week.

For the year, Target plans to open 32 new stores this year and another 35 in 2018.

The retailer also announces plans to accelerate the number of store remodels to more than 1K by the end of 2020 and expand its Restock program nationwide next year.

"Target has made significant progress in our strategic priorities since announcing a meaningful investment in our business earlier this year," says CEO Brian Cornell.

“Our reimagined stores will provide elevated inspiration and ease, along with serving as hyperlocal distribution centers to fulfill digital orders faster," he adds.

Source: Press Release