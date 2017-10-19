World's lowest-cost portfolio got even cheaper this week

With SSgA earlier this week rebranding and slashing fees on a number of ETFs, Matt Hougan's "World's Lowest-Cost ETF Portfolio" - which tracks the lowest-cost ETF in each of six major asset categories - now costs just 0.05% per year.

Out is the Schwab International Equity ETF SPDR (NYSEARCA:SCHF) at 0.06%, and in is the SPDR S&P World ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:GWL) at 0.04%.

Also out is the Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) at 0.13%, and in is the SPDR Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) at 0.11%.

The other components - ITOT, SCHZ, SCHH, and COMB - remain the same.

