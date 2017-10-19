Microsoft and Green Bay Packers team up on Wisconsin tech initiative

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) teams up with the Green Bay Packers football team to encourage tech development in Wisconsin.

The company and team will each contribute $5M to the TitletownTech partnership.

Microsoft has similar deals in place under its TechSpark umbrella in North Dakota, Texas, Virginia, and Wyoming.

Microsoft CLO Brad Smith tells Reuters, “We are probably not going to find the technology breakthrough for the future of farming in downtown San Francisco.“

Earlier this year, Wisconsin was selected as the location for a $10B Foxconn factory but the deal hit a new legal snag.

Previously: Foxconn deal in Wisconsin hits snag (Oct. 19)