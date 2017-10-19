Ocwen up nearly 5% amid sale chatter

Buried at the bottom of a recent filing was news Ocwen Financial (OCN +4.5% ) is selling its wholesale-broker division, according to Inside Mortgage Finance.

The news is raising questions about the company's future as an originator, or as a possible acquisition target.

Speculating on a big jump in Nationstar Mortgage's (NYSE:NSM) share price yesterday, Wedbush wonders about a potential sale of its Xome unit or a potential purchase of some or all of Ocwen's servicing business.

