Baker Hughes started at Neutral by UBS, citing fair valuation

Baker Hughes (BHGE -2% ) is initiated with a Neutral rating on valuation and $36 price target at UBS, which nevertheless thinks the stock is compelling for conservative investors looking for less leverage to oil prices, as well as for those seeking a strong balance sheet and a dividend.

UBS notes BHGE's strong balance sheet with $4B in cash with a 1.2x debt/EBITDA ratio for 2018, and it expects BHGE to generate a 5% free cash flow yield of 5 percent the strong financial positioning better allows the company to return a $0.17/share quarterly dividend, which could be expanded to include a $1B stock buyback program.

But for investors preferring exposure to the U.S. land market, the firm says BHGE offers less exposure than the legacy Baker Hughes.