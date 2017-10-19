Rogers Communications -1.7% as revenue lags expectations

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is off 1.7% in U.S. trading after posting Q3 earnings where adjusted profits exceeded expectations, but revenue grew more slowly than the Street hoped.

Revenues of C$3.58B missed expectations for C$3.63B. Overall revenues grew 3%; the vast bulk of that, service revenue, was up 4% to C$3.45B.

Adjusted operating profit was up 6% overall.

Revenues and operating profits grew in all segments except Media, which saw revenues slip 3% and profits fall 18%.

Postpaid net adds were 129,000 (up 15,000), the highest figure in eight years. Postpaid churn improved 10 basis points to 1.16%. In Internet, net adds came to 27,000.

Revenue by segment: Wireless, C$2.14B (up 5%); Cable, C$870M (up 1%); Business Solutions, C$97M (up 2%); Media, C$516M (down 3%).

Adjusted operating profit by segment: Wireless, C$964M (up 9%); Cable, C$440M (up 2%); Business Solutions, C$33M (up 6%); Media, C$65M (down 18%).

It's increasing full-year guidance for operating profit growth to 5-6%, and will reinvest in networks (it's revising total capex expectations to C$2.35B-C$2.45B, with free cash flow guidance at 2-4% growth).

Press Release