Rowan reports new drilling gigs in latest fleet status

Rowan (RDC -0.5% ) has been awarded several new contracts and extensions for its jack-up rigs, according to its quarterly fleet status report, but most of the applicable dayrates are not disclosed.

BP has taken the Rowan EXL II for a five-well program in Trinidad & Tobago expected to start in late Q1 2018 and last about a year (no dayrate disclosed), and extended its contract with the Joe Douglas for four wells, also with an estimated one year duration.

RDC says the Rowan Gorilla VI will be working for Shell offshore Trinidad for at least six months under an undisclosed dayrate after the current contract with ConocoPhillips at $255K/day expires in March 2018.

Separately, RDC says the ARO Drilling 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Aramco started operations this week; the JV now manages the operations of RDC's seven remaining jack-up rigs currently in Saudi Arabia.