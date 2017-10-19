Prana Bio up 28% following research collaboration with Takeda

Thinly traded nano cap Prana Biotechnology (PRAN +28% ) is up on a healthy 49x surge in volume. Yesterday, it announced a research collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International (OTCPK:TKPYY +0.4% ) to study the ability of PBT434 to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system, characteristic of Parkinson's disease.

The research will explore PBT434's effect on GI dysfunction, including constipation, lowered colon motility and inflammation.

A recent paper published in Acta Neuropathologica Communications, suggested that PBT434 may reduce iron-mediated neurodegeneration and alpha-synuclein toxicity by reducing the formation of certain aggregates, freeing rescue neurons to restore motor function.