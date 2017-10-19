Grainger cut to Sell at UBS; gross margin pressure not sufficiently priced in

Grainger (GWW -2% ) is lower after UBS downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $195 price target, as the firm believes the 2x multiple expansion and 15% run-up in the stock since the Q3 earnings report is unwarranted.

UBS still sees a high degree of uncertainty associated with the long-term risk of gross margin pressure and the sustainability of offsets, and expects continued pricing pressure across the customer base, including recurring contracts.

While GWW expects to offset gross margin pressure with cost actions, UBS thinks the actions could only temporarily benefit operating margin.

Oppenheimer upgraded shares yesterday on confidence in pricing for next year.