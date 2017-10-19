E*Trade -1.6% after earnings, acquisition

Q3 net income of $147M or $0.49 per share negatively by items totaling $16M or $0.06 per share. Adding back in yield Q3 EPS of $0.55 vs. $0.51 a year ago. Expectations were for $0.51.

Adjusted operating margin of 42% vs. 34% a year ago.

4.6M shares bought back at average price of $40.64 each; total of $187M.

Announced is the acquisition of Trust Company of America for $275M in cash. Based in Denver, TCA has about $17B in institutional assets under custody and more than 180 active RIAs on its platform. The deal is seen as neutral to earnings next year and accretive in 2019. It's expected to close in Q2 of 2018.

