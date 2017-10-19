Comparable sales solid at Del Taco

Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) reports systemwide comparable sales growth of 4.1% in Q3, a mark that easily tops recent averages in the restaurant sector.

Transactions were down 0.3% during the quarter, but that was more than offset by a 4% increase in average check.

Interestingly, newly-introduced queso tracked at 7% of sales.

Restaurant contribution margin fell 170 bps to 19.2% of sales as food input costs factored in on top of the painful bite of higher labor expenses.

Looking ahead, Del Taco expects full-year revenue of $472M to $475M vs, $473M consensus. EPS of $0.52 to $0.54 is anticipated vs. $0.52-$0.55 prior view and $0.56 consensus.