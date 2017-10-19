Athenahealth Q3 top line up 11%; earnings down 7%; operating income guidance raised; shares down 1% after hours

Athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) Q3 results ($M): Revenues: 295.8 (+10.7%).

Net Income: 13.0 (-6.5%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 22.9 (-5.0%); EPS: 0.32 (-8.6%); Non-GAAP EPS: 0.56 (-6.7%); CF Ops (9 mo.): 156.6 (+15.1%).

Operating Income: 18.6 (+22.4%); Non-GAAP Operating Income: 39.5 (-5.0%).

2017 Guidance: Revenues: $1.20B - 1.22B from $1.21B - 1.25B; Operating Income: $29M - 53M from $36M - 46M; Non-GAAP Operating Income: $135M - 150M from $120M - 140M.

Management reiterates its goal of at least a 15% non-GAAP operating margin in 2018. It is also increasing its pretax cost savings target to $100M - 115M via a new organizational design, marketing program rationalization and real estate optimization including closing offices in San Francisco and Princeton. The organizational redesign includes a 9% workforce reduction.