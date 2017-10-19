Negotiations for Noble oil trading unit may not succeed, Vitol CEO warns

Negotiations to buy Noble Group’s (OTCPK:NOBGF, OTCPK:NOBGY) oil trading unit are “very complicated” and may not end in a deal, Vitol CEO Ian Taylor tells Bloomberg.

Asked whether the stumbling block was price, Taylor says it is “more the overall terms and conditions” of the deal, but sources say the talks have been complicated by issues including how much of the sale price should be paid into an escrow account.

The sale of the oil business is crucial to the survival of Noble Group, which is rushing to sell the business to help pay back ~$1B of debt under its secured credit facilities, the largest of which matures in mid-January.