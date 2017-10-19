Skechers soars after jogging past profit estimates

Shares of Skechers (NYSE:SKX) soar in after-hours trading after a resounding Q3 profit beat off of broad-based sales leverage.

A 26% jump in the company's international wholesales business helped lead to a 16% increase in total revenue during the quarter. Management cited strong results out the U.K. and China.

Gross profit was up 190 bps to 47.5% of sales.

Skechers guided for Q4 revenue of $860M to $885M.

Previously: Skechers beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (Oct. 19)