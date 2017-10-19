PayPal up 3.8% after topping estimates

Q3 income of $560M or $0.46 per share vs. $425M and $0.35 one year ago. Expectations were for $0.43. Free cash flow of $841M up from $618M.

Operating margin of 19.9% up 150 basis points Y/Y.

8.2M user accounts added, with net new actives up 88%. 218M active customer accounts with 17M merchant accounts. Payment transactions up 26% to 1.9B. 32.8 payment transactions per active account on a trailing 12-month basis, up 9%. Total payment volume up 29% (FX neutral) to $114B.

Full-year EPS seen at $1.86-$1.88, with revenue up 20%-21%. Q4 EPS guided to $0.50-$0.52.

