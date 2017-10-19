Global Eagle -2.1% after posting Q4 2016 results

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) fell 2.1% after posting some delayed Q4 results from the last calendar quarter of 2016.

The company had faced delays but in April said a review of its controls found no material weaknesses, and that it didn't expect to restate any numbers.

“We have made significant enhancements to our finance department in the last six months as we improve both our processes and controls,” says CFO Paul Rainey.

Revenue grew 45.5% Y/Y, mainly due to a summer 2016 acquisition of Emerging Market Communications.

Net loss was $91.7M, affected by a goodwill impairment charge of $64M tied to the Maritime & Land Connectivity business it acquired with EMC. (It expects a further impairment of $75M-$80M for Q1 2017 from the same business.)

EBITDA was $19.4M, beating an expected $18.7M.

