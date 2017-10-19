Maxim Integrated reports mixed Q1, strong guidance

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares are up 2.22% aftermarket following Q1 results that beat EPS and narrowly missed revenue estimates.

Q2 outlook: revenue, $600M to $640M (consensus: $583.9M); gross margin, 66% to 68%; EPS, $0.61 to $0.67 (consensus: $0.57).

Key financials: Non-GAAP gross margin was 66.9%. Operating expenses totaled $188.7M, up 9% primarily due to a nearly $3M increase in SG&A spending to $73.7M.

Cash flow: Cash flow from operations totaled $220M in the quarter. Gross capital expenditures were $14M and FCF TTM $819M. The company paid out $101M in dividends at $0.36 per share and repurchased $75M in stock.

