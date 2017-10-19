National Beverage Corp. CEO on the offensive

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) CEO Nick Caporella hammers home a few points in a press release issued today.

He notes the company's 60% revenue growth over over the last ten years was completely organic and has something to say about the trading on FIZZ.

Caporella on trading volatility: "Over 50% of all daily exchange volume is driven by traders gambling on fleeting price moves and stocks paired with derivatives. Are perpetrators stimulating self-serving movement by stating falsehoods, creating rumors and deliberately manipulating FIZZ value? We think so!"