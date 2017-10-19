Stocks claw back to close at breakeven

Stocks fought their way back from early weakness and managed to poke barely into the green, with the Dow and S&P 500 both posting new record closes thanks to a final push in the session's final minutes.

The S&P tech sector fell 0.4% as Apple, its largest component by market cap, tumbled 2.4% following overnight reports that iPhone 8 orders are weaker than expected and the new Apple Watch was having cellar connection problems in China.

Consumer staples (-0.6%) was the only group to finish below tech on the day's leaderboard, as Philip Morris slumped 3.9% after reporting disappointing Q3 results and issuing below-consensus earnings guidance for FY 2017.

Meanwhile, health care stocks rallied to extend their gains from the prior two sessions, led by Gilead Sciences (+2%) after the FDA approved the company's lymphoma therapy drug.

U.S. Treasury prices rose but intraday selling pressured the market off its morning high; the benchmark 10-year yield ended 2 bps lower to 2.32%.

U.S. crude oil finished -1.4% at $51.29/bbl, pulling back after four straight sessions of gains.