Celgene hits bump in road with IBD candidate GED-0301, two studies terminated; shares poised for down move after hours

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) has pulled the plug on two studies evaluating GED-0301 (mongersen) for the treatment Crohn's disease based on the recommendation from the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC). After reviewing interim data, the DMC determined that the treatment benefit did not sufficiently outweigh the risk. No safety signals were observed, though.

The two discontinued studies were Phase 3 RESOLVE (CD-002) and the extension trial, SUSTAIN (CD-004).

The planned Phase 3 DEFINE study (CD-003) in Crohn's will not be initiated.

The company is waiting to review the data from the Phase 2 study in ulcerative colitis to determine the next steps.

Mongersen is an oral antisense drug, specifically an oligonucleotide that decreases a protein called Smad7 which is abnormally high in Crohn's disease. Elevated levels of Smad7 interfere with an anti-inflammatory pathway in the gut called TGF-β1 which leads to increased inflammation.

After-hours trading, currently suspended, will resume at 5:00 pm ET.