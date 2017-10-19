Lawyers already on the hunt to pin blame on PG&E for California fires

The lawyers are out, combing through the destruction trying to make a case that PG&E's (NYSE:PCG) power lines downed by strong gusts of wind or a malfunction of utility-owned equipment set off the northern California firestorms, Bloomberg reports.

The attorneys may not even need to show that PG&E acted negligently to seek billions of dollars for property damage: Under a legal theory that private property owners are entitled to compensation for damage caused by public services, a state court judge found in June that PG&E was responsible for a 2015 fire in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains that was started by a tree that fell into a power line.

PG&E said in a June regulatory filing that it accrued $750M in losses from the fire, including $380M, and the litigation is still ongoing.

The first of what may be many fire-related cases against PG&E was filed yesterday on behalf of a Santa Rosa couple who lost their home.

PG&E has ~$800M in liability insurance for potential losses, but under a worst-case scenario, J.P. Morgan has estimated the company faces $12B of potential gross liability for fires statewide.