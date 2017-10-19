Proofpoint reports Q3 beats, mostly strong guidance through FY18

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares are down 3.31% aftermarket following Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Billings were up 33% on the year to $166.5M.

Q4 guidance: revenue, $138M to $140M (consensus: $138.52M); billings, $180M to $182; Non-GAAP gross margin, 77.5%; EPS, $0.19 to $0.21 (consensus: $0.18); FCF, $25M to $27M.

FY17 guidance: revenue, $508M to $510M (consensus: $505.96M); billings, $630M to $632M; Non-GAAAP gross margin, 77%; EPS, $0.73 to $0.75 (consensus: $0.65); FCF, $101.5M to $103.5M.

FY18 guidance: revenue, $644M to $648M (consensus: $649.12M); billings, $798M to $802M; EPS, $0.96 to $1.03 (consensus: $1.01); FCF, $135M.

Key financials: Non-GAAP gross margin was 78%, up one percentage point on the year. Operating expenses were up 36% on the year to $114.4M with $32.5M in R&D spending, $68.5M in sales and marketing, and $13.4M in general and administrative.

Cash flow: Proofpoint reported $44.2M in net cash from operations. FCF was $32.3M and the company ended the quarter with $459.6M in cash and equivalents.

