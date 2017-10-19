Barclays sued by hedge fund for copper market abuse

Red Kite Management, the world’s largest metals hedge fund, is suing Barclays (NYSE:BCS) for alleged manipulation of the copper market that it claims cost it at least $850M during 2010-13.

Red Kite alleges that Barclays allowed staff to share confidential information about its positions with the bank’s proprietary traders on the London Metal Exchange floor, who used the knowledge to profit by placing opposing trades, according to court documents filed in the U.K. High Court.

The legal battle could resonate well beyond the hedge funds and banking community as the allegations center around the valuation of trades in the $150B/year copper market.

