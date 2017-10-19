SunTrust reiterates Buy, 20% upside on Facebook ahead of earnings

Looking forward to strong earnings in a little under two weeks, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook (FB -0.8% ) and looked to further upside as the company adds users and increases monetization: "Engagement, mix shift to video and ad load should drive the results."

"We remain constructive on FB as we believe 1) ad demand across FB and Instagram has material headroom, as video-viewing shifts online from TV, 2) user growth/engagement remain robust, and 3) Messenger should start showing monetization potential in 2018," the analyst firm says.

It has a price target of $210, implying 20.3% upside.

Facebook is set to report after the market close on Nov. 1; consensus expectations are that it will post $1.28 in EPS on revenues of $9.844B, with EBITDA of $6.15B.