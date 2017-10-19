NCR reports Q3, lowers guidance to miss estimates; shares -10.93%

NCR (NYSE:NCR) shares are down 10.93% aftermarket following Q3 results that beat EPS but missed revenue estimates. The company lowers its FY17 guidance due to lower than anticipated ATM revenue and both full year and Q4 guidance come in below consensus.

Q4 guidance: revenue, $1.74B to $1.79B (consensus: $1.92B); EPS, $0.83 to $0.93 (consensus: $1.10).

FY17 guidance: revenue, $6.475B to $6.525B (consensus: $6.67B); EPS, $3.10 to $3.20 (consensus: $3.36); cash from operations, $745M to $775M; FCF, $440M to $470M.

Segment revenue: software license, $79M (-12% Y/Y); software maintenance, $95M (+3%); cloud, $149M (+5%); professional services, $153M (+6%); software revenue, $476M (+2%); services revenue, $609M (+3%); ATM, $273M (-16%); SCO, $79M (-24%); POS, $221M (+19%); IPS, $5M (flat); hardware revenue, $578M (-6%).

Key financials: NCR reported non-GAAP gross margin of 29.2%, down slightly on the year due to lower software license sales and lower ATM and SCO volumes. Operating expenses were $251M, down from $261M last year.

Cash flow: NCR had $133M in cash from operating activities, down from $225M. FCF was $45M and NCR ended the quarter with $405M in cash and equivalents.

Press release