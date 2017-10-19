Whirlpool seeks 50% duties on Korean washing machines in trade case

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) today asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to recommend 50% import duties on large residential washing machines to ensure that rivals LG and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) follow through on plans to shift washer production to the U.S.

At a hearing that could lead to Pres. Trump imposing steep import restrictions, lawyers accused the South Korean companies of being “country hoppers” that have moved production several times to avoid prior anti-dumping duties.

The ITC earlier this month found that surging imports of large residential washers from the Korean manufacturers were injuring domestic producers, and is expected to suggest remedies by Dec. 4 to Trump, who likely would make a final recommendation early next year.