CBS launches exchange offer for radio spin-off

CBS (CBS +1.5% ) has launched an exchange offer as part of the separation of its radio business, which it set to combine with Entercom (ETM -3.8% ).

CBS had elected to go with a "reverse Morris Trust" transaction to keep the spin-off tax-free for shareholders.

The offer allows for CBS shareholders to exchange Class B common stock for shares of CBS Radio common stock, which will immediately be converted into the right to get an equal number of shares of Entercom at the merger's closing.

The exchange will come at a 7% discount, subject to an upper limit, which means that tendering shareholders will get about $1.08 of CBS Radio stock for each $1.00 of CBS Class B stock tendered and accepted.

The offer will expire on Nov. 16.