An announcement of a merger between Sprint (S +0.3% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +1.4% ), expected by many to come with earnings reports this month, is now likely to be delayed several weeks, Bloomberg reports.

Sources told the news service that it looks unlikely that terms can be finalized by then, in which case the companies will wait 2-3 more weeks to announce any deal.

That announcement could still come with earnings if the earnings reports are delayed.