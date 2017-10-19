Analysts list several stocks at risk if NAFTA implodes

With the future of NAFTA in doubt, analysts highlight some vulnerable stocks for investors to watch, including Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Cross-border revenue makes up more than 25% of KSU's total revenue, and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) derives 10% of its revenue from trade to and from Mexico; Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) and CP Rail (NYSE:CP) are other railroads to watch, as are trucking companies such as Celadon (NYSE:CGI) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN).

TAP, which imports Molson brands to the U.S. from Molson Coors Canada, and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), which holds rights to sell Mexican beer brands Corona and Modelo in the U.S., are seen as vulnerable; Canada's Saputo (OTCPK:SAPIF) could be hurt if the flow of U.S. dairy products to Mexico and Canada is affected.

Asked last week about a worst-case NAFTA scenario, U.S. poultry producer Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) CEO Joe Sanderson said tariffs on agricultural products going into Mexico would be “bad for the industry and bad for Sanderson Farms.”

Nixing NAFTA could affect ag equipment makers such as Deere (NYSE:DE) and ACGO Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) as export demand for U.S. crops falls.

U.S. automakers and the U.S. steel industry are concerned that changes to NAFTA could interfere with existing supply networks that have taken decades to build; analysts say American Axle (NYSE:AXL) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA) could be among those hurt the most.

Among textile manufacturers, Canada's Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) has 87% of its revenue exposed to the U.S.