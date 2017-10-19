Kobe Steel aluminum clears safety checks at Toyota, Honda, Mazda

Toyota (TM -1% ), Honda (HMC) and Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) say they have not found vehicle safety problems from aluminum supplied by Kobe Steel (OTCPK:KBSTF), which earlier this month admitted falsifying documents about the metal.

The statements from the three Japanese automakers, following a similar announcement yesterday by Mitsubishi, could suggest that the documentation problems may not lead to widespread recalls, although the companies say their investigations are continuing.

Today's news from Nissan, which is suspending vehicle production for the Japanese market after finding that improper inspections took place even after it said it fixed the problem, is not related to the problems with Kobe Steel.